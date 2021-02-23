Suspected cannabis plants found inside former NatWest bank
- Published
Police say a possible cannabis-growing operation was discovered inside a former bank that caught fire.
At the height of the blaze on Monday, 14 fire engines were at the former NatWest Bank in Crewkerne, Somerset.
Avon and Somerset police said once officers were able to enter the building they found "suspected cannabis plants" being grown.
Investigation work has now begun to establish the cause.
Crews from across Somerset and Devon were called to the fire, which was reported just after 12:00 GMT.
As well as local crews, fire engines came from as far away as Bovey Tracey, near Exeter, to help with the operation.
In a statement Avon and Somerset police said investigations were "ongoing" inside the three-storey building, on Market Street.
The force said it was "carrying out searches and a forensic investigation after suspected cannabis plants were discovered being grown in the property".
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire damaged much of the roof and third floor, and thermal imaging cameras and a police drone were used during the operation.
Monday's fire is one of several large incidents in Somerset over the past week.