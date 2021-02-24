Bath schoolgirl dresses-up for Save The Children
An eight-year old girl is dressing up every day during lockdown to raise money for Save the Children.
Pearl Parkin, from Bath, started the challenge on 2 February and has managed to become a new character every morning.
Her creations include Ziggy Stardust, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Frida Kahlo and Rey Skywalker.
Pearl has raised more than £600 for charity and hopes to reach £1,000 by 8 March when she returns to school.
She plans to recreate 33 characters in total.
Each outfit has been made entirely from whatever she could find at home.
"I love creating costumes and it's really fun to find the clothes. I wanted to raise money for children around the world who might need help because of Covid," Pearl said.
"I find it really upsetting that some children, like refugees, don't have the same as me."
The fundraising started as a way for Pearl to keep herself entertained during lockdown, her mother Emily Cooper said.
"She has been doing a fantastic job, working with her brother Elliot and the rest of the family," she said.
"She shows amazing enthusiasm and it's all to raise money for Save the Children."
