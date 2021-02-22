Dr Clifford Mann was 'revered' and 'exceptional' doctor
Tributes have been paid to an "exceptional" doctor whose work shaped national emergency health services.
Dr Clifford Mann, who worked at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton and held health leadership roles nationally, died of cancer on Saturday.
The NHS national clinical advisor for accident and emergency care was awarded an OBE in 2018.
NHS Chief Executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said Dr Mann's death was a "huge blow" and he would be "missed greatly."
"Cliff was an exceptional clinical leader, patient advocate, and source of wise advice, who stayed grounded in the pressurised realities of day-to-day emergency medicine while at the same time shaping and helping create a better future," he added.
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), of which Dr Mann was a former president, said he died at home with his wife Rhona and two daughters by his side.
Its current president Dr Katherine Henderson described her predecessor as "an inspiration".
"He was a medical leader who was always looking for pragmatic solutions to even the most wicked problems, committed to driving positive change in patient care and staff experience. Our thoughts are with his family and close colleagues in Taunton," she said.
'An outstanding medic'
RCEM chief executive Gordon Miles, said it was a "tragic loss", adding: "A light has gone out in the specialty where the lights are always on."
Among Dr Mann's achievements was the rollout of same day emergency care - a model of urgent care that aimed to give patients swifter access to tests and treatments, reducing the need for people to be admitted to hospital.
Despite his national work, he continued to practice as a consultant in emergency medicine at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS National Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis, said: "Cliff was revered among A&E staff, both as an outstanding medic, but also as a leader and mentor who passed on his skills, experience and - most importantly - focus on the quality of care patients receive in what is often the most worrying moments of their lives."
