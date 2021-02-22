Somerset barn fire is being investigated as arson
A barn fire which destroyed farming equipment and 300 tonnes of hay is treated as arson by police.
Six fire engines were called to Langaller Farm in Creech St Michael, near Taunton in Somerset, at about 22:15 GMT on Friday.
Police say their investigations show the cause of the fire was 'suspicious' and are appealing for information.
The blaze is one of a number of fires across the county in the past week.
It took nine hours to get the fire at Langaller Farm under control, but nobody was injured.
Avon and Somerset Police are also investigating a large fire at Bridgwater College on Thursday.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over the blaze.
Crews from Bridgwater and Burnham-on-Sea, were also called to a barn fire in Cossington, Bridgwater, at 17:04 GMT on Sunday.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the fire involved straw in a barn and was "well-alight" when crews arrived, but they were able to stop it spreading to another barn nearby.
The cause of the fire was "deliberate ignition" the fire service said, and police have been informed.
Police say a fire at a farm in Stretcholt, near Bridgwater, in the early hours of Sunday, is not currently being treated as suspicious.
