Buildings and machinery destroyed in Somerset farm fire
A farm building, stables and machinery have been destroyed in the third large fire in four days in Somerset.
Crews were called out to Stretcholt, near Bridgwater, shortly before 01:00 GMT on Sunday, where one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
The incident follows a large fire at Bridgwater College on Thursday and a barn fire in Creech St Michael near Taunton on Friday.
Police are investigating but added it is too early to say if they are linked.
Twelve fire stations from across the county were involved during the five hours it took to get the farm fire under control.
'Bewildered'
Farm owner Jeff Reasons said the fire was established by the time he was alerted to it.
"Somebody woke me and I went outside, had a look and called the fire brigade," he said.
"They got here as soon as they could but it had already taken hold. It was about three quarters of an acre of buildings [that were destroyed].
"You can't do anything about it. You can't get in there once the fire's going. It's not possible.
"I feel bewildered I suppose. I can't think of any better word. There's a big mess to clear up but that's the way it goes," he said.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said crews from Bridgwater and Burnham-on-Sea were initially called but on arrival it was clear they required additional support from several other crews.
The fire had destroyed outbuildings, a stable and machinery, but all animals had been moved to safety by the time crews arrived.
Fire fighters had scaled down the incident by 06:00 GMT on Sunday with relief crews remaining in place to monitor the site.
