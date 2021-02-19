Bridgwater College fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a "devastating" fire at a college.
More than 120 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at Bridgwater College on Thursday. Nobody was hurt.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help their investigation.
The 27-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, remains in police custody.
At the height of the blaze, reported at about 03:30 GMT, 15 fire engines were at the Arts and Technology building on College Way in Bridgwater.
The building affected by the fire was a standalone structure home to courses such as automotive engineering.
The college's principal and chief executive, Andy Berry, said the fire had destroyed specialist motorsport equipment and had left him "devastated".