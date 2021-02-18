'Large fire' at Bridgwater and Taunton College
A "large fire" has broken out at Bridgwater and Taunton College with 15 fire engines on site.
Crews from across the county are attending the Arts and Technology building on College Way, in Bridgwater, to stop the blaze spreading.
The fire was reported after 03:00 GMT with residents asked to keep their windows shut and to avoid the area.
Principal of Bridgwater College Andy Berry said it was "unlikely" anyone would have been on the campus.
The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that all the single storey sections of the building are involved in the fire.
A spokesperson said: "We currently have a large fire involving a college building. We are asking people close by to keep their windows closed."
'Mothballed'
Mr Berry, who is also the college chief executive, added: "This type of thing, I'm just hoping that nobody else is involved and everyone is safe.
"It is quite a substantial building that formerly held our engineering facilities, it is now linked to a motorcycle maintenance workshop.
"To have this just as, fingers crossed, we were hoping the government are going to announce an easing of restrictions and to get our students back, it is absolutely is the last news we wanted."
He added that as a multi-campus college, he hopes they will be able to minimise the impact on students.
Since the lockdown, the campus has been open for its most vulnerable students and those whose parents are critical workers, but Mr Berry said that was "limited in scope" and described the building that is on fire as having been "mothballed since Christmas".