Berrow death: Pensioner charged with killing husband
- Published
A woman has been charged with the murder of her 78 year-old husband.
Penelope Jackson, 65, was arrested after emergency services were called to a house in Parsonage Road in Berrow, between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, on Saturday.
David Jackson, Mrs Jackson's husband, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 21:15 GMT. He had been stabbed.
Mrs Jackson is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Jackson's family are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene.
