Berrow: Woman arrested after man dies in village
- Published
A woman has been arrested in a murder investigation following the death of a man in a Somerset village.
The man died at a property in Berrow, Somerset between Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-Super-Mare, at about 21:15 GMT on Saturday.
An ambulance was called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary said that enquiries were at an early stage and that a woman who has been arrested was in police custody.
Det Insp Roger Doxsey, of the major crime investigation team, said they believed it was an "isolated incident at this time".
"A police cordon remains in place and will do for some time while enquiries are carried out.
"Additional patrols will be taking place as a precaution and we'd urge anyone with concerns about this incident to talk to those officers," he added.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out as part of the investigation.
Police said the victim's family had been informed although formal identification had not yet taken place.
