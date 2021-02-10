Lockdown created special memories, say parents of dead toddler
The parents of a three-year-old boy who died suddenly after developing tummy pains say they will always be "grateful" for the lockdown time they spent with him.
Jude Chinn, from Taunton, passed away despite emergency surgery.
His father Richard said although Jude's death was a shock, the previous months had given them lots of happy memories.
More than £50,000 has been raised by the Chinn family's fundraising efforts in his memory.
Mr Chinn is part of a group planning to cycle from John O' Groats to Land's End in May to raise money for the Grand Appeal, the charity of the Bristol Children's Hospital.
Went downhill quickly
On 3 June 2020, Jude Facetimed his grandfather and uncle before he went to bed to wish them both a happy birthday.
An hour later he came downstairs to tell his parents he had a tummy ache. It was the beginning of a whirlwind 48 hours for the family.
Jude's mother Laura Jones said she assumed he had a bug, but in the morning he was "unresponsive" so an ambulance was called.
Alarm bells rang when paramedics couldn't get blood samples from his feet, and an abdominal scan at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton showed fluid had leaked from his bowel, part of which had died.
"They took him into surgery straight away and we were told there was a chance he might not make it," said Miss Jones.
But Jude hung on, surviving the journey to Bristol Children's Hospital where, in his mother's words, he "fought for his life".
"He arrested at one point and we were told if it happened again they wouldn't be able to bring him back," said Miss Jones.
"And because of the levels of potassium in his blood they said it was inevitable it would.
"It was then that we had to make the joint decision that we would let him slip away in the nicest possible way.
"At that point our world just fell to pieces."
Along with Jude's gran and his aunt, the parents were allowed to be with him to say goodbye.
"The staff cordoned off half of the ward to let us take as much time as we wanted," said Miss Jones.
"We just lay with him.
"They [the staff] helped us create memories, by taking hair cuttings, foot moulds and casts of his hands.
"The nurses and doctors and consultants, they're superheroes."
Treasured lockdown memories
Despite their grief, the family have mobilised a team to raise money for the Grand Appeal by taking on the 900-mile cycle ride in May.
More than 3,000 people have now sponsored them through the family's Justgiving page, something Miss Jones said was "mindblowing".
Mr Chinn said that while he understood lockdown had been tough for many, he would always look back on it fondly.
"Lockdown brought Jude and his brother Tobias closer together. They always got on but tended to compete a bit as well," he said.
"But because of lockdown they really bonded. We spent weeks, months, in the garden playing.
"They became best friends, and that's one of the hardest things, that Tobias has lost his friend.
"I will always be grateful for lockdown because we were able to spend so much time with Jude before he passed away."
Miss Jones said many people had told her how Jude had brightened their day
"He made everyone laugh," she said.
"Since we lost him I've had so many messages from people saying seeing Jude in the morning at the nursery drop-off made their day because he was so happy and smiley."