Somerset farm fined for serving cider to customers
- Published
A business owner has been fined £1,000 after admitting serving cider to customers, in breach of Covid-19 regulations.
Police said they found several people congregated around tables when they were called to a farm in Mudgley near Wedmore, Somerset, on 30 January.
Customers were not socially distancing or wearing masks, police said.
Acting Sgt Matthew Shaqer said: "It was shocking to walk in... and find so many people there."
"Several people could be seen sat at tables with a glass of cider in a clear breach of the regulations.
"The Covid-19 regulations are clear that alcohol cannot be served to customers for on-site consumption at this current time."
Avon and Somerset Police said the business owner told officers that he was providing customers with samples of cider and conceded he knew he was in breach of the regulations.
