Frome: Duck swung by its neck in 'disturbing attack'
A group of five teenagers kicked a duck and swung it around by its neck in a "disturbing attack" police have said.
The bird was seriously injured after being targeted by the culprits at about 14:00 GMT in Frome, on Sunday.
As well as being kicked and swung around, the group of five, who had two dogs with them, also jumped on the bird before dumping it in a nearby field.
Avon and Somerset Police said the duck has been given treatment but it is not known if it will survive its injuries.
Following the attack on Feltham Lane the "lead offender" ran off in the direction of the Mount, police said.
Investigating officer PC Jennifer Shere-Massey said: "This was a particularly disturbing attack on a defenceless bird which caused great distress to those who witnessed it.
"The duck was located and rescued and its chances of survival are currently estimated at 50/50.
"We want to identify all those responsible, particularly the lead offenders."