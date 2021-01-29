Hinkley Point C: Nuclear plant work to create 3,000 new jobs
Another 3,000 people will be employed to work on the construction of Hinkley Point C, the new nuclear power station being built in Somerset.
EDF Energy said at its peak up to 8,500 people will be working at the site ahead of a planned opening in June 2026.
It announced on Wednesday that the plant's opening has been delayed and will cost between £22bn and £23bn.
The plant is expected to generate power for up to six million homes.
That equates to about 7% of the UK's total electricity demand.
EDF had originally predicted that up to 5,600 staff would be working at the site when plans were filed for the power station in 2012.
But Nigel Cann, EDF's programme and construction delivery director, said the company has now "honed plans", despite disruption caused by coronavirus.
He said it had lost the equivalent of three months' work due to the pandemic and anticipates losing another three months' worth before it ends.
But critical work, such as a 49,000-tonne concrete base for the station's second reactor, has been completed on time despite the pandemic.
Mr Cann said the company has started plan for a time "when we can start getting back to normal" and is assuming that coronavirus restrictions are lifted by the summer.
He told BBC Radio Somerset: "This project's not just about this site. It's about factories all across the world and they've obviously been impacted by the pandemic.
"We remain on track on the key milestones of the site. We hit 18 of our key 20 milestones of the year.
"This is a health crisis not a construction crisis and we're as impacted as everyone else across the globe."