Tone Works textile plant in Wellington to be restored
- Published
A textile factory is to be restored after a £348,420 grant was awarded by Historic England.
Tone Works opened in Wellington, Someset, in 1796 and was one of the town's largest employers, finishing fabrics sent from across the country.
Most of the traditional machinery has remained in place since its closure in 2000.
The site, thought to be the only surviving example in England, is deemed of "great historical importance".
Ross Simmonds, director for Historic England South West, said: "It [the factory] helps us understand the evolution of the stages and processes involved in the textile industry, which had such an impact on Britain's economy."
The cloth finishing works were owned by Fox Brothers Ltd, founded by Quaker, Thomas Fox.
Initially powered by water and steam it was set up in a former flour mill near the River Tone.
The company played a huge part in the textile industry and employed many generations of families in the area.
One of the woollen fabrics it produced was serge and the scarlet variety was made into uniforms for the British Army up until 1884.
Machinery from the 19th and 20th centuries including a water wheel used after World War Two is to be preserved.
The grant is part of the Government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund aimed at rescuing heritage sites and protecting jobs in the sector.
Somerset West and Taunton Council plan to make it a resource for the local community and improve the environment for wildlife.
Councillor Marcus Kravis said: "Tone Works is an important part of our industrial heritage which has great local and national significance. The funding will enable us to take the first step in protecting this extraordinary asset for the community."