Delays on the M5 after overturned lorry spills milk and diesel
- Published
An overturned lorry spilled milk and diesel, leading to delays on the M5 in Somerset.
It shed its load at about 05:30 GMT on Friday, causing two lanes on the northbound carriageway to be shut between junction 21 and junction 20.
The lorry has since been recovered and all lanes have reopened.
Highways England said the partial closure caused about five-and-a-half miles of tailbacks, adding up to 90 minutes on journey times.
It asked motorists to consider other possible routes to ease congestion.
Update - #M5 Northbound J21 #WestonSuperMare to J20 #Clevedon. All lanes have now reopened, there is still residual congestion in the area. Many thanks for your patience. #StaySafe— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) January 29, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.