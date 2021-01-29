BBC News

Delays on the M5 after overturned lorry spills milk and diesel

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionHighways England said the accident had led to tailbacks of about five-and-a-half miles

An overturned lorry spilled milk and diesel, leading to delays on the M5 in Somerset.

It shed its load at about 05:30 GMT on Friday, causing two lanes on the northbound carriageway to be shut between junction 21 and junction 20.

The lorry has since been recovered and all lanes have reopened.

Highways England said the partial closure caused about five-and-a-half miles of tailbacks, adding up to 90 minutes on journey times.

It asked motorists to consider other possible routes to ease congestion.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionHighways England asked motorists to consider other routes after the milk and diesel spill

