Campaign to reopen Portishead's pier to visitors
By Jonathan Holmes
BBC News
- Published
A fresh attempt has been started to reopen a Victorian pier that closed to the public in 2007.
Portishead Pier in North Somerset was constructed in 1869 to allow pleasure steamer passengers to safely disembark but it is now only open to fishermen.
Paul Clark lives on the marina and said he thought it was structurally sound and could be used as an attraction.
"People walk past this derelict thing but we need to generate some excitement about reopening it," he said.
Bristol council owned
"I'm lucky enough to sail out in to the Bristol Channel occasionally - not many people get that opportunity," he added.
Although Portishead is in North Somerset, the pier is owned by neighbouring Bristol City Council.
The council said it had no plans for the pier at present, but it was open to discussions about the pier's future.
Ideas include a full restoration, or even building a new structure on top of the existing one.
For now, Mr Clark's said his focus was on making it more accessible. The cost of installing hand rails for example is estimated to be about £1m.
"If it's got a 25-year life on it, then it's a viable scheme. £1m sounds like a lot of money but for the community it's not a lot.
"If the money came tomorrow the works could be completed within 12 months.
"The pier has never really been in use in the lifetime of many people here. We need to reopen it," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk