Covid: Family's warning after 'fit' 45-year-old hospitalised
- Published
The family of a "fit and healthy" 45-year-old who needed intensive care treatment because of Covid-19 have warned the illness can affect anyone.
Tessa, from Yeovil, developed symptoms on 23 December, and was taken to Yeovil District Hospital on 1 January.
"We were obviously concerned hearing the news, and knowing what Covid-19 can do to people," said her sister Trudy.
"People say it won't affect them but it affects everybody sadly."
When Tessa was admitted to hospital, she was treated on her stomach to try and improve her breathing.
But the virus continued to affect her, and she was taken to intensive care on 5 January.
After a few days on intensive care, she was taken back to a high dependency ward and has since left hospital to recuperate at home.
"It was awful and hard to deal with, but we had to try and stay positive and deal with the facts," said Trudy.
"We really wanted to raise awareness about how it can affect anyone," she added.
"You have to follow the guidance, stay at home and only make essential trips.
"I know it's frustrating, and it can be lonely but we all need to come out of the other side knowing we've done the best to protect our communities," she added.