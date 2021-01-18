'I was fighting for my life', says farmer with Covid-19
A farmer who spent eight days in intensive care with Covid-19 is urging others not to underestimate the virus.
Mike Wright, 71, from Somerset, said he and his wife, his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, caught the virus despite following social distancing guidelines.
Mr Wright said: "I was a fit, healthy farmer that thought nothing could affect me."
He was taken to the Royal United Hospital in Bath where he said he was forced to contemplate his own death.
'Horrible metallic smell'
The livestock farmer from outside Bath, said that when he first became ill late last year, he thought it was "just a bit of a cold".
"As things progressed I started to have a constant headache and became very conscious of a horrible metallic smell which was really, really sickening," he said.
When his condition deteriorated he was taken into intensive care and said: "My first two days were really difficult. I felt so ill.
"You come to terms with the fact you may not come out of this," he said.
The medical staff were amazing though and he could not thank them enough, he added.
His daughter, Becky Davies, 36, said she believes she caught coronavirus collecting her children from her parent's house.
'Too relaxed'
"I was aware mum and dad had a bit of a cold, but at that point it was literally just sniffles and we didn't think anything of it, because it wasn't the standard symptoms," she said.
A few days later, her parents were informed they had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.
"We did all the right things...but this little bug is so virulent, obviously we were too relaxed," Mr Wright said.
"I ended up in ICU for eight days, and two of those I was fighting for my life."
"Nobody should be relaxed about this," he said.
Mr Wright said "wet, dismal days" still affected his breathing.
