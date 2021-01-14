BBC News

Gerry Cottle: Somerset circus star dies with coronavirus

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionGerry Cottle (centre), pictured in 1994, found fame in the 1970s with the touring Gerry Cottle Circus

Circus owner Gerry Cottle has died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus, his agent has said.

He found fame in the 1970s with his touring Gerry Cottle Circus and also presented the Moscow State Circus and Chinese State Circus in Britain.

His agent Mark Borkowski said he was "the last of the great circus showmen".

Cottle, who died in hospital in Bath earlier in the week, retired from the circus in 2003 and bought the Somerset tourist attraction, Wookey Hole.

Mr Borkowski said in a statement: "Gerry was a loving family man who is survived by his wife Betty and three daughters and a son, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionCottle retired from the circus in 2003 and bought Wookey Hole, the Somerset museum and amusement attraction

He added on Twitter that he would "never forget all the mad adventures we shared".

At 15-years-old, Cottle ditched his O-levels and left his family in Surrey to join the circus.

He had planned to enter the circus from the age of eight after seeing a performance in Earl's Court, London, Mr Borkowski said.

His first show was performed in Sturminster Newton, Dorset, in the summer of 1970. It had just five performers, including himself.

Last year he told The Telegraph newspaper that it had been a "terrible show" which took no money in eight weeks and closed down.

Later in his career he pioneered animal-free circus performance.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Gerry Cottle urges circus performers to boycott Britain's Got Talent

    Published
    1 May 2014

  • The high-flyer who swapped the circus for the cinema

    Published
    24 July 2016

  • 'Shout it from the rooftops, promote your idea'

    Published
    29 December 2017

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.