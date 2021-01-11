Covid-19: Bath and West Showground to be mass vaccination centre
- Published
A major Somerset venue expects it will be up and running as a mass coronavirus vaccination centre from the end of January.
The society that manages the Bath and West Showground said NHS staff have been working there since December.
Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium will open as one of seven mass vaccination centres across England on Monday.
The government wants to vaccinate 15 million people in the UK by mid-February.
The Shepton Mallet showground is owned by the Royal Bath and West Society.
Rupert Cox, the society's chief executive, said: "We're really delighted to be involved. I suppose our frustrations are that we were having conversations with the NHS in early December and we thought we were going to be open last Monday.
"Now we're being told we're not going to be open for a couple of weeks. There's already a bit of slippage."
He said the showground was "pretty well ready" to be used as a vaccination centre. Its restaurant will be used for registrations and theatre to train volunteers who will administer the vaccine.
Mr Cox said he was was hopeful the vaccine rollout might mean the showground could be used for events, such as the Royal Bath and West Show, later this year.
Mike Granatt, the former head of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat in the Cabinet Office, said he expected "a bit of slippage" across the country over coming weeks.
He told BBC Radio Somerset: "I hope [the target is] doable. I think we've got to watch that people aren't overpromising with this.
"We can be optimistic that it can be done if everything works smoothly - but nothing ever works smoothly so I'd expect there to be a bit of slippage.
"But I'd also expect the government to level with us when the slippage starts to happen."
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters