Paramedics injured and vehicles damaged in black ice incident
- Published
Two paramedics were taken to hospital after their ambulance and a fire engine skidded on black ice and into a ditch.
The emergency services were on the way to a similar incident involving two other vehicles on Westmoor Lane in Hambridge, Somerset at about 06:40 GMT on Friday.
A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were taken to hospital for a "check-over".
Other fire crews reached the stranded members of the public safely.
A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added: "This highlights the dangers of black ice, even for well-trained and experienced drivers."
None of its crew members were injured, they added.
Avon and Somerset Police "encouraged motorists to take extra care and slow down in wintry conditions".
The ambulance and fire engine were recovered at about 14:00 GMT.