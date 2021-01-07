Yeovil Octagon theatre expansion approved by councillors
- Published
A £23m expansion of Yeovil's Octagon theatre has been approved by councillors at South Somerset District Council.
The project will see the addition of a fly tower, a new circle of seats, a dance-studio and improvements to accessibility in the building.
"The last refurbishment was in 1988, and significant improvements are needed," said Councillor Mike Best.
The Octagon has suffered big capacity problems in recent years.
Of the last 250 shows staged there, 100 were either sold out or at 90% capacity.
The expansion means the building will become Somerset's biggest theatre.
"There has been a clear need to refurbish the building for many years, and work on these plans started long before the pandemic," said Adam Burgan, arts and entertainment venues manager at Somerset District Council.
"This project will deliver £9.3m economic boost for the area every year.
"It will mean a big increase in the quality of shows we bring to Yeovil," he said.
"Financially, doing nothing is not an option here," said Councillor Peter Seib.
"Many expensive repairs are needed, and these issues would turn into a huge cost if we do nothing."
South Somerset District Council will now look to the Arts Council and other bodies to raise the money needed for the refurbishment.
When construction work begins, productions will move to the Westlands Entertainment Venue nearby.