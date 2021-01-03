BBC News

Dolphin stranded at Somerset's Sand Bay dies despite rescue efforts

A beached dolphin has died despite frantic efforts to save it by wildlife experts.

The 6ft-long (1.82m) common dolphin had been washed up at Sand Bay near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, after high tide on Sunday morning.

Marine medics, coastguards and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) all tried to revive the stranded animal.

But although it had initially shown signs of life, it died during the rescue attempt.

A spokesman for Burnham Search and Rescue team (BARB) said the dolphin was stranded out on mudflats several hundred metres from the beach.

Weston-super-Mare Coastguard crew members, BARB marine mammal medics and BDMLR personnel all walked out to see if anything could be done.

"It had initially been showing signs of life, with air being blown through its blowhole, but sadly it was declared deceased during the incident," said a spokesman for BARB.

"A sad ending for such a wonderful creature."

The body, estimated to be around 200kg (31 stone), was taken away so the cause of death could be investigated.

