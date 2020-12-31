Somerset man accused of police and paramedic assaults
- Published
A man accused of assaulting a paramedic and police officers during an incident in Bridgwater has appeared in court.
Anthony McLellan, 35, of Stoke Road, Stoke St Mary, appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is accused of six charges of common assault on an emergency worker, three charges of common assault and one charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm after the incident on Monday.
Mr McLellan has also been charged with causing criminal damage.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Taunton Crown Court on 1 February.