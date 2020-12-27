BBC News

Suspected WW2 grenade found by Bath angler

Published
image captionA bomb disposal team was called to the centre of Bath

A main road in the centre of Bath had to close after a fisherman discovered a suspected hand grenade.

Bomb disposal officers were called to the Kennet and Avon Canal near Bathwick Hill shortly after 13:30 GMT.

Avon and Somerset Police said an object, believed to be a World War Two hand grenade, had been discovered by a man who was magnet fishing.

The device was taken away for detonation elsewhere and Bathwick Hill was reopened after about two hours.

Related Topics

  • Bath

More on this story

  • 5G: Masts at centre of row in Bath

    Published
    5 days ago

  • Bristol to Bath cycle path plagued by attacks

    Published
    1 December