Suspected WW2 grenade found by Bath angler
- Published
A main road in the centre of Bath had to close after a fisherman discovered a suspected hand grenade.
Bomb disposal officers were called to the Kennet and Avon Canal near Bathwick Hill shortly after 13:30 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police said an object, believed to be a World War Two hand grenade, had been discovered by a man who was magnet fishing.
The device was taken away for detonation elsewhere and Bathwick Hill was reopened after about two hours.