Krayz-Legz launches wheelchair-friendly music studio
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
A disabled rapper who has worked with Snoop Dogg is to run workshops from his accessible music studio to help “overlooked” artists.
Krayz-Legz launched Kidmenace Studios in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, which has been designed with wheelchair access.
The artist, who was born with spina bifida, has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for musical equipment.
His workshops will start in January 2021.
They will include practical advice on songwriting and music production.
In 2019, Glastonbury Festival founder, Michael Eavis presented the Krayz-Legz with a gold award from Spotify for reaching 100,000 streams.
Krayz-Legz said there wasn’t anything to support him when he started out as a rapper which made performing on stage and recording music in small studios difficult.
He has been performing at Boomtown Fair Festival for the last five years and said organisers are "great" at supporting disabled artists.
He said: “After many years being lifted up onto stages from my wheelchair, I want people who have a disability to come into my studio and feel comfortable to make music and not be overlooked.
“The studio is everything I would have appreciated when I started out as a rapper and I couldn’t have done it without my girlfriend.”
Krayz-Legz and his partner Elly Bull have used their own money to create the space.
He added: “I’m all self-taught and I’m so grateful I’ve been able to make music with big American rappers like Snoop Dog and now I want to give back everything I’ve built up over the years.”
Krayz-Legz recorded a song with rapper Wiz Khalifa in Kidmenace Studios which was released 7 November and hopes to connect more with disabled artists.
Head of music for Boomtown Fair Festival, Kaptin Barrett, has been supporting Krayz-Legz in his music career and says he is “proud” to see the artist’s dreams for an accessible future for disabled people come to life.
He said: “There are so many creative souls that have accessibility needs and need to be heard but in order to do that there needs to be somewhere they can go to create.
“This studio is that place and support for his crowdfunder is so needed so he can get more equipment so that more people can benefit."
Mr Eavis said: “This is a very special place for musicians who have disability problems and need to be encouraged to make full use of their amazing skills."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk