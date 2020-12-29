BBC News

Bath Pulteney Bridge wall to be fixed 'early next year'

Published
image captionThe vehicle was unmanned when it rolled backwards into the stone balustrade last December

Repairs to a wall next to a historic bridge, that was partially destroyed when it was hit by a lorry over a year ago, are to begin in the new year.

Masonry from close to Pulteney Bridge in Bath was thrown into the River Avon after the crash last December.

Bath and North East Somerset (Banes) Council said "much" of the original stone had been recovered from the river, and will be reused.

Grade I listed Pulteney Bridge, built in 1774, crosses the River Avon.

image captionThe council said "much" of the original stone had been recovered from the river

The damage was caused when an unmanned lorry rolled backwards and struck the wall, breaking the balustrade, on 19 December 2019.

Councillor Tim Ball said: "Listed building consent has been granted and repairs to the bridge will begin in early 2021.

"We have recovered as much of the original stonework to this balustrade as possible and will reuse the materials where we can.

image captionPulteney Bridge crosses the River Avon in Bath and was completed in 1774

"We are liaising with insurers about the cost."

Avon and Somerset Police said a 26-year-old man, who left the scene at the time, had since been traced.

A spokesperson added that the man appeared at Bath Magistrates' Court last August, to face a charge of failing to stop/report an accident where damage was caused.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Bath

More on this story

  • Bath Pulteney Bridge wall will take 'months to repair'

    Published
    22 December 2019

  • Bath's famous Pulteney Weir could be extended

    Published
    21 July 2015

  • Royal Mail stamps celebrate landmark bridges

    Published
    5 March 2015

  • Cracks found under Bath's Pulteney Bridge

    Published
    2 November 2010