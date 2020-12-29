Bath Pulteney Bridge wall to be fixed 'early next year'
Repairs to a wall next to a historic bridge, that was partially destroyed when it was hit by a lorry over a year ago, are to begin in the new year.
Masonry from close to Pulteney Bridge in Bath was thrown into the River Avon after the crash last December.
Bath and North East Somerset (Banes) Council said "much" of the original stone had been recovered from the river, and will be reused.
Grade I listed Pulteney Bridge, built in 1774, crosses the River Avon.
The damage was caused when an unmanned lorry rolled backwards and struck the wall, breaking the balustrade, on 19 December 2019.
Councillor Tim Ball said: "Listed building consent has been granted and repairs to the bridge will begin in early 2021.
"We have recovered as much of the original stonework to this balustrade as possible and will reuse the materials where we can.
"We are liaising with insurers about the cost."
Avon and Somerset Police said a 26-year-old man, who left the scene at the time, had since been traced.
A spokesperson added that the man appeared at Bath Magistrates' Court last August, to face a charge of failing to stop/report an accident where damage was caused.
