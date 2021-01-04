Somerset councillor Mark Keating twice broke code of conduct
The vice-chairman of Somerset County Council twice broke the authority's code of conduct.
Mark Keating made "unsubstantiated allegations" about a parish council's opposition to his planning application for homes on his land in Haselbury Plucknett.
He apologised "unconditionally" to parish councillors after the breaches.
The application was rejected by South Somerset District Council in May but Mr Keating has appealed the decision.
The county council did not publicly name Mr Keating as the councillor who had breached its code of conduct until it responded to a freedom of information request submitted by the BBC.
The authority's constitution and standards committee report for December said the Conservative councillor had failed to "treat others with respect" and his behaviour could "reasonably be regarded as bringing [his] office or the council into disrepute".
A Haselbury Plucknett resident, who did not want to be named, said Mr Keating had "got the village's backs up with his attitude".
South Somerset District Council's planning committee said the application for up to 35 homes at Mr Keating's Bay Tree Farm would have resulted in "incongruous massing".
It also said there was "insufficient information" about its possible ecological impact.
Mr Keating, who has represented Coker division on the county council since May 2017, declined to comment.
I want to apologise to Haselbury Plucknett Parish Council for posting on Twitter in 2019, unsubstantiated allegations regarding conduct of Councillors. This was wrong of me and for that I apologise unconditionally to all councillors past and present.— Cllr Mark Keating (@CllrMarkKeating) November 25, 2020