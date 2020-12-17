Murder hearing delayed as defendant tests positive for Covid-19
- Published
The case of a man accused of murdering a grandfather has been delayed because the defendant has Covid-19.
Matthew Sheridan, 29, of South Petherton is charged with the murder of Louis Bednall, 40, from Teignbridge.
Mr Bednall died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds at a property in Hendford Hill, Yeovil on Saturday.
Mr Sheridan had been due to appear by video link for a preliminary hearing at Exeter Crown Court.
The court was told he had tested positive for coronavirus and is confined to his cell at HMP Bristol.
The judge adjourned the hearing until 24 February next year.
