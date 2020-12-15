Louis Bednall murder: Man appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a man found with life-threatening injuries at a property in Yeovil.
Louis Bednall, 40, from Teignbridge, Devon, was found in Hendford Hill on Saturday and was taken to hospital, where he died.
Matthew Sheridan, 29, of South Petherton, appeared at Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 17 December.
A 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail.