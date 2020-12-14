Victim named as Louis Bednall as Yeovil murder probe continues
- Published
A man who died after being found with life-threatening injuries at a property in Yeovil has been named by police.
Louis Bednall, 40, from Teignbridge, Devon, was found at the property in Hendford Hill in the early hours of Saturday 12 December.
He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Two men, aged 23 and 29, remain under arrest on suspicion of murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk