Bridgwater and Taunton Canal dredging work starts

Published
image captionThe work is expected to remove almost 6,000m3 of sediment from the canal

A £450,000 project is underway to dredge a canal for the first time in 38 years.

The Canal & River Trust is clearing mud, plants and silt from the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal from the M5 flyover to Firepool Lock in Taunton.

It expects to remove almost 6,000m3 of sediment along the two-mile (3.2 km) stretch, which will be used as fertiliser on farmers' fields.

The trust said it can only dredge the areas "with the greatest need".

The work will also include a 500m (1640 ft) stretch of the canal at Maunsel Lock.

Mark Evans, the trust's director for Wales and South West, said without occasional dredging silt would build up and boats would be unable to move along the canal.

He said: "With more and more people enjoying spending their free time on or near our beautiful waterways, we want to ensure the canals are working properly and looking their very best."

The trust looks after a 2,000 mile (3,218.7km) network of canals across the country.

image captionThe Canal & River Trust said it only dredges the areas "with the greatest need"

