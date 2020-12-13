Taunton motorcyclist dies in A378 lorry crash
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a lorry in Somerset.
The collision happened on the A378 at Stonehead Hill near Taunton at about 11:40 GMT on Saturday, Avon & Somerset Police said.
The rider, a 33-year-old man from the Taunton area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have asked for any witnesses to the crash, involving a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry and a Ducati M1200 motorbike, to get in touch.
