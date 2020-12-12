Murder investigation after injured man dies in Yeovil
- Published
A man has died after being found with life-threatening injuries.
The 40-year-old was found injured at a property in Hendford Hill, Yeovil, just before 00:30 GMT.
He was taken to hospital where he later died. Police have launched a murder investigation and a cordon remains in place at the scene.
Two men, aged 23 and 29, have been arrested and are being questioned by detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
