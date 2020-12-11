Covid-19: Outbreak claims lives at care home in Somerset
- Published
A care home in Somerset has confirmed that "a number of residents" have died due to an outbreak of Covid-19.
La Fontana in Martock is currently closed to visitors after residents and staff contracted the virus.
Sam Notaro, director of Notaro Care Homes, which runs La Fontana, said his "thoughts and concerns" were with the families and residents affected.
Public Health England and Somerset County Council are providing support and regular testing is being conducted.
The number of deaths at the care home has not been confirmed, with staff closely monitoring residents for any symptoms of the virus.
La Fontana said extensive testing was being carried out to identify any positive cases and ensure they could self-isolate to prevent any further spread.
'Deepest sympathies'
Mr Notaro, of Weston-super-Mare based Notaro Care Homes said: "Our first thoughts and concerns are always with the family and residents affected by this outbreak.
"We are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to minimise the spread of the virus in La Fontana."
La Fontana is based on the outskirts of the village of Martock. It has 76 rooms and specialises in caring for people living with dementia.
Somerset County Council's director of public health, Trudi Grant, said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected by deaths of loved ones through these difficult times.
"We know it is important that we protect our elderly and vulnerable in care homes, which is why we have issued extensive advice and guidelines to support them in managing suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19."