Glastonbury Tor: 'Not Banksy' monolith appears on hill
- Published
A mysterious metal monolith bearing the words "Not Banksy" has appeared on top of Glastonbury Tor.
Walkers discovered the large chunk of metal lying on its side on Wednesday morning - it is believed to have been placed there overnight.
Michelle Cowbourne said "I couldn't believe my eyes" when she spotted the monolith at the National Trust site.
Since a monolith was photographed in Utah last month, similar structures have popped-up around the world.
A stencil drawing of a rat, similar to the style used by the Bristol street artist Banksy, featured on the structure.
Ms Cowbourne saw it at about 07:30 BST on Wednesday while on her regular morning walk.
"I walked up the long slope side and this was on the other side and when I saw it I couldn't believe my eyes," she said.
"I just thought what on earth is that."
She said it was lying on its side but with the help of some other walkers on the ancient hilltop, they moved it upright - with difficulty.
"There were two big metal bolts but they hadn't been fixed to the ground properly. It's a big chunk of metal and it was really heavy," Ms Cowbourne added.
She said she has seen some "random" things up on the hill but this was the strangest.
"I've seen a bagpiper, someone in a suit of armour and some fairies," she said.
"I don't think it is a genuine Banksy work. I don't think he would have left it half done like that, but I suppose if someone came along at the time he may have had to leave it."
The Utah monolith turned out to be the work of an anonymous art collective but it has seemingly inspired copycats all over the globe.
Designer Tom Dunford admitted he had installed a "monolith" that appeared on the Isle of Wight at the weekend in tribute to others that had popped-up.