Avon and Somerset Police officer denies abusing position
- Published
A police officer who met a vulnerable woman for "no strings" sex believed her rape claim was a "fantasy".
The officer, identified only as PC Y, denies gross misconduct and abusing his position.
Before the pair had sex, the woman told the Avon and Somerset police officer she had been raped, was in therapy and had been sectioned.
PC Y said: "I took it mostly as her sexual fantasies."
He maintained he did not notice anything to suggest she was vulnerable.
Representing Avon and Somerset Police, Briony Ballard said the officer only "heard what he wanted to hear" so he could pursue a sexual encounter.
She said his actions risked discrediting the force and amount to gross misconduct.
Gain trust
PC Y, who joined the police in 1996, met the woman on the website Fab Swingers.
Ms Ballard said he told the woman he was a police officer and sent her a photo to gain her trust.
"The officer knew what he was doing was wrong," she said.
"If you have 20 years' experience you should be able to know who is vulnerable."
The officer said upon meeting the woman he "lost all desire" but felt he could only leave after sex.
Ms Ballard said: "She told you she had previously been raped. She reported being in therapy for that rape.
"She had potential involvement with the mental health team, and had potentially been sectioned.
"You ignored all of that and put it in the 'doesn't apply to me' box because you saw it as a fantasy."
PC Y replied: "It sounded like a fantasy.
"If this was face to face I would've had nothing to do with her. I would've safeguarded her.
"It wasn't about her. It was about meeting someone for a non-committal relationship, nothing else. I have nothing to hide."
The hearing continues.