Coronavirus: School closes due to staff sickness rates
- Published
A primary school has been temporarily closed after further confirmed cases of Covid 19 among its staff members.
When several senior staff had to self-isolate at Norton Fitzwarren Primary School in Somerset, a risk assessment concluded that it should close for the rest of the week.
The school will be deep cleaned and the affected staff will continue to self-isolate.
The school has 289 pupils and is about three miles (about 5km) from Taunton.
A spokesperson for the school and Somerset County Council said: "The safety and wellbeing of all children and staff is of paramount importance.
"We are working hard to get the school back up and running as soon as possible but do not want to compromise the operation of the school."
