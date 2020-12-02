Somerset village votes for rainbow zebra crossing plan
A village in Somerset has voted to install a rainbow-coloured zebra crossing on a busy road.
Evercreech Parish Council voted to adopt a proposal to install it on the main route through the village, in order to improve road safety.
The proposal is for a black and white crossing with coloured borders.
Cllr Barry O'Leary said the village was "desperate" for a crossing, adding: "Not only would this brighten your day but it would stand for inclusion."
The approval of the parish council required a casting vote by chairman Rob Reed at a meeting on Tuesday evening, with members split on the plans.
Mr O'Leary, who lives in the village near Shepton Mallet and is also deputy leader of Mendip Council, was pleased the plans were approved.
"I was delighted over 80% of local people backed the rainbow crossing and it is a reflection of community spirit that the local council has agreed.
"I would hope the uniqueness of this crossing would enable the work to get done quickly and that Evercreech could get the road safety it deserves," he said.
Residents in favour
In an online public vote more than 80% of local people voted for a rainbow crossing, rather than a standard one.
Mr O'Leary said rainbows "now have many meanings".
"They are used to symbolise the LGBT+ community and they're now also a symbol of the NHS through Covid times.
"I am especially glad our community feels these are values they would like all of our local children to know and learn.
"It's good for kids because it stands out and they can see where to use it, and it's good for the visually impaired," he added.
A final decision on the crossing is due to be made by the county council at a later date.
