Covid-19: Yeovil Town could sell Huish Park to boost finances
Yeovil Town FC is considering selling its stadium to help ease the financial worries caused by Covid-19.
South Somerset District Council is proposing to buy Huish Park then lease it back to the club.
Yeovil Town's chairman says the move is necessary to "avoid serious financial distress".
But the move could have "catastrophic" consequences according to one long-term fan.
Included in the plan is an option for the club to buy back the land when its finances have improved.
Like many clubs Yeovil, who play in the National League, have suffered due to not having fans in the stadium.
Chairman Scott Priestnall said the current season began after clubs were reassured by the league they would be compensated for lost revenue.
He said that despite that help, which included £10m from the National Lottery in October, Yeovil were still facing a financial crisis.
Mr Preistnall added that the club would be in "deficit" every months this season and the club "has to take action".
The government plans to allow a limited number of supporters back into stadiums, but Mr Priestnall said most income was generated at the start of the season through sponsorship and hospitality so the damage had already been done.
In a statement, South Somerset District Council said it helped many local businesses during the pandemic, giving out millions in grants, and the purchase of Huish Park would be in the same spirit.
The statement added the club "makes a significant contribution" to the local economy.
Stadium sale 'concerning'
Yeovil fan Louis Purchase said the stadium sale proposal was something that should "concern every Yeovil Town supporter."
"If the club sells its main asset, it is unlikely Yeovil Town will ever own their own stadium and land again - and ties the club into paying rent every year.
"For a short-term financial boost, the long-term implications could be catastrophic."
Huish Park is a registered community asset, which means Yeovil Town Supporters Ltd have to be offered the chance to make their own bid for the site, although the council warned this could delay the process by six months.
More details about the exact finance of the stadium purchase, which will be debated by the council on Thursday, 3 December, are due to be released later this week.