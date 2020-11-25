Olympic artist leads exhibition to capture Watchet 'essence'
Residents of a seaside town have attempted to "bottle the essence" of their home in a new art installation.
Following a "message in a bottle" theme, people In Watchet, Somerset are being asked to create works of art.
The bottles will form the first exhibition on East Quay when it opens in the summer of 2021.
Artist Neville Gabie - a sculptor who worked on the London 2012 Olympic games - will then draw inspiration from the bottles to create his own work.
He said: "I came up with the idea after seeing the many ships in bottles in the collection in Watchet's Market House Museum.
"Inside these bottles, whole worlds exist, usually with ships, but not always.
"We are all familiar with messages in bottles - thrown into the sea, hoping they might be found and read by a stranger.
"There's magic in these messages and I wanted this exhibition to celebrate the community of Watchet."
So far, 85 bottles have been accepted for the project. It is hoped there will be 200 by next spring.
They include one by Scott Ellwood, who created a small version of himself competing in the annual bathtub race in Watchet harbour.
He said he "wanted to do something nautical" and the race was "a silly whimsical event which says a lot about where we live".
Frank Cammidge said of his creation, featuring an anchor and the marina, it was "a failing industrial project full of mud and falling with each tide into further disuse".
"The ball of paper in the centre... is supposed to be a cloud full of all the wonderful things the community does."
The exhibition, which will go on show in the East Quay Gallery, is part of a major redevelopment of the quay,
Creative assistant, Alison Hoare, said it was about "celebrating the extraordinary power of community".