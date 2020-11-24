Somerset County Council chairman investigated over gypsy comment
- Published
The chairman of Somerset County Council is being investigated after saying "gypsies would fill their pockets" with copper wiring used in a meeting.
The authority has launched an investigation into Nigel Taylor's "potentially inappropriate comments" made at an online council meeting.
Mr Taylor said it was a "slip of the tongue" that he sincerely regretted.
Somerset County Council said an investigation was "ongoing".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Taylor thanked two officers for setting up the technical equipment for the meeting, and added: "I think if any gypsies came back they'd manage to fill their pockets with copper wiring."
Mr Taylor later told the LDRS: "I just regret the whole thing. I have apologised to everybody. I sincerely regret any embarrassment to anyone.
"It was a stupid off-the-cuff remark, a slip of the tongue after a long meeting. I didn't even realise what I'd said. I've referred myself and asked to be investigated."
'I'm livid'
Liberal Democrat group leader Jane Lock said Mr Taylor should resign, and added: "For a brief second I was stunned. I thought I didn't hear it right.
"You can't say that. You don't even talk in those terms in private, let alone as a public figure. I'm absolutely livid.
"Gypsies are a recognised minority ethnic group. It's not acceptable to speak like that about the traveller community."
A Somerset County Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm there is an ongoing investigation into potentially inappropriate comments made during last week's full council meeting.
"We are unable to make any further comment while the matter is under investigation."