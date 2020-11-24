Project to transform Bath Studio School approved
A school that closed in July is to be transformed to meet the demand for spaces for children with special needs and disabilities.
Bath Studio School opened in 2014 specialising in creative and media subjects but was unable to attract enough students to make it viable.
It shared Frome Road campus with the Aspire Academy which is now expanding with a £2.2m funding boost.
The project will boost student numbers to 120 by 2022/23.
The school is part of the Wellsway Multi Academy Trust.
Chief operating officer Tim Howes said: "It means we will be able to increase the number of places available locally for children with diagnosed social, emotional and mental health needs, for whom a mainstream school might not be appropriate.
The 300-place Bath Studio School was operating at less than 50% capacity, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.