Weston G3 toy shop launches Christmas foodbank drive
- Published
A toy shop has launched a campaign to ensure families do not have to chose between giving their children food or having toys at Christmas.
John Tancock, who runs G3 in Weston-super-Mare, said he wanted to give something back to the community that supported him during lockdown.
Mr Tancock says he will buy toys at wholesale prices before gifting them to the local foodbank.
Donations can be made in the shop or on a Gofundme webpage.
Mr Tancock, 41, has been running the business for the past five years, but moved premises in March, just days before the first lockdown.
He said he was touched by the amount of local support and wanted to help families who are struggling due to job losses.
He said: "A lot of families are going to have that hard choice of whether to buy food or getting toys for their children for Christmas.
'Give back'
"We have had a lot of support from the community in Weston, so I wanted to use the connections I've built up through the business to give back.
"Kids need that entertainment, that play. Toys are brilliant for their mental health, it helps them express themselves, it keeps them occupied, calms them down.
"I've set up a GoFundMe page, so you're not limited to buying a £10 toy you can just donate whatever you can."
He said donations needed to be in by 13 December, to give him time to get the toys, but he hopes to make this an annual event, giving him a whole year to fundraise for Christmas 2021.
Totally Toys, based in Gloucester Road, Bristol is also helping people in need this year, by opening up a donation and collection point for the charity Every Child Needs Christmas.
It collects new toys and distributes them around Bristol postcodes, via foodbanks, for children who might otherwise get nothing.
Paul Carpenter, who runs Totally Toys, said: "I'm chuffed to bits at the massive local support that has been shown by our customers and neighbourhood from day one.
"We have had well over £1,000 worth of toys donated to the campaign and can only hope this escalates in the remaining few days to come."
