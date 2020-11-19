Nuclear power station to close down by 2022
- Published
A nuclear power station in Somerset will be closed down within the next two years.
EDF said Hinkley Point B power station will be decommissioned no later than July 2022.
The site started generating electricity in 1976 and station director Peter Evans said he was "proud of what we have achieved".
The power station employs about 500 full-time staff and 200 contractors who are in consultation over their future.
Once Hinkley Point B stops generating power, EDF will begin defueling the station - the first stage of nuclear decommissioning.
EDF said it is talking to staff about their futures, saying some will choose to retire over next couple of years, with others supported to stay with the company, or move into another job or training.
Matt Sykes, managing director of EDF Generation, said: "As a responsible operator we feel it is now the right thing to do to give clarity to our staff, partners and community about the future life of the station."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk