Somerset man jailed after hitting partner with metal bowl
- Published
A man who hit his partner over the head with a heavy brass bowl has been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.
Christopher Brand, 57, of no fixed address, drank a bottle of wine before the attack in Minehead on 17 March.
Brand had become involved in an argument with his partner over coronavirus and implications of a lockdown, Bristol Crown Court heard.
His then partner suffered cuts to her head and lost a significant amount of blood, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The court was told by a medical expert that she was fortunate not to sustain permanent brain damage.
She sought refuge with neighbours who called for help, before being taken to hospital where she was given 30 stitches.
Restraining order
The court was told Brand tried to clean the crime scene and hide his clothes that were covered in blood, before police arrived.
He was jailed for 15 years after a jury found him guilty of causing GBH with intent, at an earlier hearing.
Brand was found not guilty of attempted murder.
He also received an indefinite restraining order preventing him from returning to Bampton Street, Minehead, to stop him from being able to contact the victim or her daughter.