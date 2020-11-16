BBC News

Turnip Prize 2020: Finalists for spoof art award unveiled

Published
image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionLockdown, a padlock on top of a pile of duck down feathers, was submitted by Herewe Goagain

A padlock on a bed of duck feathers and a pile of fur are among the finalists of a spoof art competition that pokes fun at the Turner Prize.

Lockdown and Fur Load are two of the six finalists of 2020's Turnip Prize.

The award, organised by a Somerset pub, is given to the person who has "created something they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible".

The winner will be unveiled online on 1 December.

image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionFur Load was submitted by Jolly Roger

Organiser Trevor Prideaux, of The New Inn in Wedmore, said 120 people had entered the competition, crossing the 100 mark for the second successive year.

"This year we have received a record number of entries. We have ordered a second skip," he said.

image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionThis entry pays tribute to comedian Bobby Ball, who died last month

The prize was first given out in 1999 in response to Tracey Emin's My Bed, which was shortlisted for the Turner Prize that year.

Winners of the competition receive a turnip attached to a wooden base.

image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionA Brush with Death - a model robin laid on its back next to a paint brush - was created by Robin Deadrest

A pair of knickers with a burnt hole in the front won the prize last year.

Bush Fire Down Under claimed top honours, with its artist dedicating the win to a koala who died in the Australian bushfires.

Other past winners include a plastic dog on a plate of jelly, called Collywobbles, and a toy tractor pulling a plastic pig, entitled Pulled Pork.

image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionBack to the Fuchsia by Pete Lamb
image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionShut the D**k Up by Doug Tunn

More on this story

  • Turnip Prize: Knickers win spoof art award

    Published
    3 December 2019

  • Turnip Prize 2018: Spoof art award winner announced

    Published
    4 December 2018

  • Spoof art triumphs once again at the 2017 Turnip Prize

    Published
    5 December 2017

  • Turnip Prize: Entries for spoof art award announced

    Published
    23 November 2017

  • This year's Turnip Prize goes to...

    Published
    6 December 2016

  • The Turnip Prize: 'Dismal And' wins spoof art accolade

    Published
    7 December 2015

  • Turnip Prize: Ewe Kip wins Somerset bad art contest

    Published
    1 December 2014