Woman left with 'life-threatening' injuries after collision
- Published
A woman has been left with "life-threatening" injuries after a collision in Oake, Somerset early on Thursday.
Avon & Somerset Police said the collision between the woman and a car happened at about 06:55 GMT in the Oake Green area of the village.
A police spokesman said: "The woman was treated at the scene and has been taken to hospital, her condition is believed to be life-threatening.
"The road remains closed while emergency services continue work.
"We'd advise motorists seek an alternative route at this time."