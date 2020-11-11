Giant poppy mosaic of thank you notes marks Remembrance Day
A poppy mosaic comprising hundreds of thank you notes to military heroes has been created to mark Remembrance Day 2020.
The artwork was commissioned by the BBC's network of local radio stations after coronavirus restrictions led to the cancellation of parades and remembrance services.
The mosaic will go on show at the REME Museum at MOD Lyneham in Wiltshire.
It features photographs of people holding up their notes.
The museum is close to Royal Wootton Bassett, the base where fallen soldiers who served in Afghanistan were repatriated to.
The mosaic will later go on show in Coventry in the build up to its year as UK City of Culture 2021.
'At our best'
It will be exhibited 80 years to the month since 500 German bombers destroyed much of the city in an overnight air raid.
One person who contributed was Stephen Cleator, a Royal Engineer who served in the Balkans, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.
"They always say that when times are at their worst we are at our best," he said.
"When I was injured I couldn't go to the toilet myself, my friends had to help me.
"The proudest moment of my whole military career was that my friends carried me on a stretcher - they were compassionate, they were laughing and joking and they genuinely cared for me.
"When I was in hospital my friend carried me to the shower block because I couldn't use my legs - I'll never forget that."
The BBC's Remember Together campaign is part of the wider Make a Difference campaign.