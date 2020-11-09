Minehead residents nickname visiting grey seal 'Jeff'
- Published
People in a coastal town have been doing their best to make sure a special visitor is given his personal space.
A grey seal, which people in Minehead in Somerset have nicknamed 'Jeff', has become a regular visitor recently.
The young male has been using the town's harbour slipway to rest, and signs have gone up asking people to not get too close.
A wildlife expert said young seals often explore new places at this time of year having just left their mothers.
Dan Jarvis, from British Divers Marine Life Rescue said: "We'd seen reports about him [Jeff] and stories on social media so we've been aware of him for a little bit.
"It is an unusual place for a seal to haul up but the reason for that is it's currently the pupping season for the grey seal species that we get here around the south west of England.
"As the youngsters become fully independent of their mother at three weeks old, they go off and figure out the world for themselves."
'Don't approach him'
Mr Jarvis said Jeff, and other seals like him, shouldn't be approached.
"He looks to be in good health so we're not concerned about him in that way but we would reinforce the message that he should be left to his own devices," he said.
"He shouldn't be stroked or interfered with or approached."
Jeff is capable of travelling "huge distances" despite his young age, added Mr Jarvis.
"Studies have shown seals travel from all around south-west England to Wales, Ireland and even France," he said.
"So he could have already come a huge distance and is spending his time where he is because he's quite tired and needs to conserve his energy."